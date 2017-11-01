FOOTBALL: Twin test could change targets for Holbeach United

Seb Hayes is ready to revise Holbeach United’s targets this season if they pick up points in the next two games.

The Tigers face a trip to leaders Leicester Nirvana on Saturday before a midweek home game against Eynesbury Rovers.

Holbeach moved up to eighth place thanks to a 3-1 win at Wellingborough Town on Tuesday night.

They have games in hand over every team above them in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Hayes said: “We have got another big period coming up with two league games and the Buildbase FA Vase tie at Walsall Wood.

“Playing Leicester Nirvana and Eynesbury will give us an indication of whether we need to readjust our targets for the season.

“We are probably lacking a bit of experience because a lot of players are new to this level.

“We have put the priority into cup competitions but we are probably looking at the top six in the league.

“But we’ve won 12 out of 13 in all competitions and after the next two games, we might have to reassess where we are looking to finish the season.”

Holbeach are aiming to close the gap by ending Leicester Nirvana’s unbeaten home record on Saturday.

The Tigers are currently 10 points behind with three games in hand.

Hayes added: “Leicester Nirvana are the only team in the top half of the league who I haven’t seen this season.

“I’ve heard that they have a lot of pace and they move the ball quickly. So we’ve got to focus on staying strong. We need to do the basics.

“I can’t believe we are on this run of 12 wins from 13 games with so many injuries and suspensions.

“In the first 30 minutes at Wellingborough Town on Tuesday night, I thought we were outstanding. We should have been 4-0 or 5-0 up.

“I was annoyed by giving away a terrible goal and some of our finishing was poor.

“We shouldn’t have given them a corner but we cleared it and got the ball. Then we have conceded a penalty at a stage when Wellingborough were not in the game.

“When you are on top but you don’t take the chances, you know that teams in this league will always get a spell of pressure.

“We could have got more chances with our pace behind a defensive line high up the pitch. But our runs were too straight and we got caught offside too often.

“If it had stayed at 2-0 at half-time, we would have been more comfortable.

“But our third goal came against the run of play and then I was pleased to see the battling side of the game.

“We started with a lot of quality and finished it off by showing battling skills.

“Last season when it came to a battle, we went missing and we were awful. Now we are harder to beat.”

Captain Nick Jackson – who was forced off following a clash of heads – is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Luke Avis was named as a substitute despite going to hospital for checks on an irregular heartbeat.

Hayes could make loan signings and call up reserve players for Saturday’s squad.

He was given a boost when defender Stacy Cartwright rejected an approach from Boston Town.