FOOTBALL: Trophy target for Spalding United

Chris Rawlinson will warn against complacency from Spalding United ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chasetown in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Tulips head to Staffordshire just five weeks after the 2-0 home win against the Scholars in the Evo-Stik South.

Rawlinson said: “They are a better team at home where it feels like the pitch is massive.

“We were good value for the win last month. We can’t feel complacent or over-confident but we are capable of another positive result.

“Why can’t we go on a run in this competition? It will be tough from one of the lowest ranked divisions but look at how Gainsborough Trinity’s league form has picked up with their FA Cup run.”

Paul Walker will switch to the heart of Spalding’s defence and form a partnership with Ellis Humble following an injury to Neal Spafford.

Rawlinson said: “He has torn a calf muscle which looks to be worse than the same injury which he had last year in his other leg.

“If we are lucky, he could be back on the pitch for the festive programme but we are probably looking at the new year.

“It’s a big blow because he has been one of our better players this season.

“Although it’s frustrating, equally we will be looking for Walker to get a run of games in that position.

“I’m comfortable with the squad at the moment. But we will have to address that if we get another injury.”

Winger Jamie McGhee is ruled out with torn tendons in his thumb.

On his return to action next month, he will play for Harrowby United to boost his fitness.

Teenage midfielder Layton Maddison has joined the Tulips on work experience from Peterborough United.

Under-21 players Marcel Chipamaunga, Matt Clarke, Jordan Neil, Scott Floyd, Alex Smith and Lewis Millington are also likely to be involved more often in the senior squad.

Rawlinson added: “We’ve got four strikers who offer something different and now Millington is pushing for a start.”

ROAD TO WEMBLEY

Preliminary round (October 7): Chasetown 2 Market Drayton Town 0

First qualifying round (October 28): Chasetown v Spalding United – winners receive £3,250

Second qualifying round (November 11)

Third qualifying round (November 25)

First round proper (December 16)

Second round (January 13)

Third round (February 3)

Quarter-finals (February 24)

Semi-finals first legs (March 17)

Semi-finals second legs (March 24)

Final (May 20)