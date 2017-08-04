FOOTBALL: ‘Tough test’ for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United player-boss Ian Dunn expects a tough test in their first home game of the season since promotion.

The Knights face Long Buckby on Saturday (4pm kick-off) at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding.

Pinchbeck picked up their first point last week in a 0-0 draw at Huntingdon Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Dunn said: “We haven’t even been to the ground for a pre-season friendly – but I don’t think that’s going to be a big issue for us because we have got a lot of home games coming up.

“I’m sure we will soon feel at home and get used to the surroundings.

“I’ve always kept a check on the UCL and Long Buckby are a well-established club at this level.

I’m sure we will soon feel at home and get used to the surroundings. Ian Dunn

“They have got the ability to win games against anyone, as they have proved.

“We know they are going to be a decent side because they have recruited well over the summer.

“We’re expecting a tough test which will show where we stand.

“I’m still disappointed that we didn’t get three points last Friday because we dominated the game. We were very much the better side.”

Dunn started in the middle of a three-man defence last week and moved up front during the second half.

He added: “We had three at the back towards the end of last season as well.

“The system suits us with our wing-backs and creative players.

“We are flexible with our formation and we can change during games depending on what’s required.

“Last week, we felt that as a striker I could hold up the ball and cause problems.

“Andrew Tidswell played well in a deeper role in our friendly against Boston Town and, although we know he can go further forward, he has got the ability and vision with a range of passing.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t create too many chances on Friday when the conditions didn’t help.

“It was difficult to find the right pass as often the ball was over-hit, particularly in the second half.

“It’s all about adapting to your surroundings so we’re hoping to create more chances at home on Saturday.

“We’ve worked in training on the delivery because at times you just need to put the ball into good areas.

“Sometimes there is going to be a chance to pick up the second ball from an error or a bad clearance.

“We can cause problems without necessarily picking out a red shirt every time.

“It’s important to be able to force mistakes as well.

“I suppose a point away from home was a good start in those conditions last week.

“On Saturday, we expect to play on the front foot and get a few goals.”

Ollie Maltby, Nick Bishop and Jack Smith are all back in the Knights’ squad. Goalkeeper Ben Martin is available for the opening month until Ricky Lovelace comes in.

Kick-off has been put back to 4pm because Spalding’s under-21s are also at home earlier on Saturday.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 concessions and free for accompanied children.