FOOTBALL: Tough test for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers are aiming to book a third-round place in the Buildbase FA Vase for only the second time.

The Clarets face a trip to Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League Premier Division side Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We don’t know much about them but any game away from home in the FA Vase is going to be tough.

“Our confidence should be sky high because we look solid at the back and we also know we can score goals.

“We showed last weekend at Harborough Town that we can win away when the pitch is not brilliant like at home.

“We have other plans. We won’t smash it long but we can go more direct into the last third.”

Louis Hamilton should be back in Saturday’s squad but Michael Simpson (ankle) is a fitness doubt.

Deeping have also signed left-sided centre-half Chris Hollist whose former clubs include Stamford.