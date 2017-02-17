FOOTBALL: Tough test for Deeping Rangers

A sixth successive win is the target for Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

The second-placed Clarets face Yaxley who are just seven points behind them in the league table.

Boss Michael Goode said: “Although they have got dangermen and some good players, we can go into the game with plenty of confidence.

“We will approach it in the same way as all our recent games.

“We’ve been nice and solid at the back, giving ourselves that opportunity to stay in the game and knowing we have players who will create chances.

“We want to keep the run going but Yaxley are a good side who are going well in the league and now they are in the Knockout Cup final as well.

“We’ve played a couple of home games in pretty wet conditions against Huntingdon Town and Boston Town in the space of a few days.

“So the pitch is not how it should be and that might be a leveller when both teams try to play passing football.

“We had a really good win at Yaxley on their 3G pitch which suited us.

“This time, we will have to adapt our game slightly to take account of the conditions.

“It’s a tough game but we have to look after ourselves and do what we do best.

“Everything was prepared and we were ready for last weekend’s game at Desborough Town but, unfortunately, it was called off.

“If we had got something out of that game it would have been a bonus - especially because Sileby Rangers and Eynesbury Rovers both lost.”

Jason Kilbride is unavailable for Saturday’s game but otherwise Goode can select from a full squad.