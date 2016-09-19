FOOTBALL: Top spot is perfect birthday gift for Spalding United boss

Boss Dave Frecklington celebrated his 40th birthday after guiding Spalding United to their highest-ever league position.

The Tulips took over at the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to Saturday’s 3-2 win at Market Drayton Town on Saturday.

Birthday boy Andy Wright was among the scorers while Frecklington reached his milestone on Sunday with “one of the best presents that I could have wished for”.

He added: “It was probably our best performance of the season.

“From minute one, we were really aggressive, dominant, powerful and strong.

“We looked like a really good team from back to front by putting the ball into great areas.

It was an outstanding performance and a fantastic birthday present. Dave Frecklington

“If we had done 6-0 up then it wouldn’t have been an injustice.

“Before the game we said how we had started poorly in a couple of games but when we had started well, we went 2-0 up each time.

“We knew Market Drayton would have a right go at us in the second half.

“But we got the third goal through Bradley Wells who was outstanding again.

“They made it 3-1 when we switched off at a corner and they had a spell of pressure, even after the sending-off.

“We got through it and the penalty was the last kick of the game.

“It was an outstanding performance and a fantastic birthday present.”

Spalding head to Belper Town on Tuesday night in search of a sixth successive league win.

Rees Longville-Daley has been recalled from his loan spell at Boston Town due to concerns over Sam Downey (knee), Chris Hamilton (thigh) and Jason Field who will be out of action for three weeks with ligament damage. Brad Barraclough will also see a specialist over his foot injury.

Frecklington added: “Unfortunately, we’ve also picked up a few knocks and bruises.

“Belper have improved the squad and Charlie Palmer has done a good job there.

“They are a big threat going forward and I’d expect them to be around the top of the table come April. If we come away with a positive result, I’ll be absolutely delighted.”