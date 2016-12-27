FOOTBALL: Too little, too late in home defeat for Holbeach United

Another poor performance led to a second successive derby defeat for Holbeach United.

Following the Tigers’ first loss under the management of Seb Hayes at Deeping Rangers last week, they were beaten again by Wisbech Town at Carter’s Park on Boxing Day.

Billy Smith – who plays for Holbeach’s Sunday side – got two goals for the Fenmen and ex-Spalding United striker Michael Frew was also on the scoresheet.

Ollie Pinner replied in the second minute of stoppage-time following red cards for Sam Murphy and Dan Dougill.

Hayes admitted: “It was so similar to the Deeping game as we didn’t get going until it was too late.

“We are not going to hide from the fact we’ve lost two derbies because of two bad performances. The players are devastated to lose again.

Tempers boil over on Boxing Day

“We need to stop giving away silly goals.

“You will always have good spells in a game but, like in the game at Deeping, we had to change our shape and go for it.

“It was too little, too late – although their goalkeeper made two outstanding saves when on another day they might have gone in and put Wisbech under pressure.

“We put Dougill on the pitch again and he’s very close to getting a start now.

“Unfortunately, he will have to serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

“I felt he went in whole-heartedly into a challenge on Murphy and then there was a bit of handbags between a few players on both sides.

“Dougill lashed out and got sent off. But I don’t think he deserved a red card.

“He’s only 18, he stood his ground and he will be very disappointed to face a ban. He needs to learn and become a stronger person from that.”