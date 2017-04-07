FOOTBALL: Tiger cubs will get chance to impress Holbeach United boss

Seb Hayes is happy to give more first-team minutes for Holbeach United’s youngsters.

Dan Dougill has already made an impact while Lewis Harker, Callum Davies and Luke Nicholson are also part of the senior squad.

Tigers boss Hayes said: “We are down to the bare bones but the under-18s have done really well so they deserve to be on the bench.

“We can’t sign anyone as the transfer deadline went last week so the young lads will get a chance to play.

“They are hungry with the club’s best interests at heart as well.

“The attitude is spot-on. Even when they don’t come on as a substitute, they can see the bigger picture. We’re trying to help them make progress.”

Holbeach are back home on Saturday in search of a fifth successive win in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Hayes added: “Hopefully we can maintain our home form and keep pushing on.

“We’d back ourselves at home against anybody – but it won’t be easy as Cogenhoe United are also unbeaten in four games.”