FOOTBALL: Tidswell set for key roles at Pinchbeck United

Andrew Tidswell is ready to help Pinchbeck United’s push for promotion.

The former Spalding United striker only made seven appearances last season at Holbeach United.

But he is likely to be back in action as the Knights kick off their debut season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Pinchbeck assistant boss Allan Ross said: “He is the sort of addition we want.

“We’ve been very selective with each player brought in this summer.

“We don’t want lads from a higher level just for the sake of it and coming here for big money because that will not be available.

“Tidswell will help us on and off the pitch because he’s also bringing four age groups through his academy.

“We’re trying to get the structure right at the club so he will help to build that pathway to the first team with his coaching ability.”

Tidswell is expected to join the Knights who are also close to deals with ICA Sports winger Josh Smith and Mark Baines who played at Stilton United and Peterborough Sports Reserves last term.

Ross added: “Baines is a very experienced player at centre-half or central midfield.

“Smith is a very exciting player with bags of skill and pace.

“We want a squad of 18 or 19 in a tight-knit group rather than signing 20 or 30 players.”

Tidswell and Baines were on target in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over Netherton United in the first pre-season friendly at Knight Street.

Summer signings Herbie Panting and Corey Kingston also got on the scoresheet along with Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden.