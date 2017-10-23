FOOTBALL: Three-sy does it for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers eased their way through a tricky tie with three goals towards the end of the first half being enough to see off Step Six opposition FC Bolsover.

Conditions of a swirling wind and a sloping pitch made this more of a game of attrition than one for the purists.

The Clarets, going down the slope in the first half, were quick to show as Dan Flack’s curling free-kick evaded David Burton-Jones at the far post then Tom Smith sent a good cross over the home defence for Scott Coupland to stretch - only for the ball to fall for keeper Ryan Hopkins.

Bolsover forward Josh Parfitt tried his luck from 30 yards to see Danny Bircham tip away with a full stretch flying save while Alex Hewitt pounced on a loose ball to shoot from outside of the box for Deeping’s keeper to tip over again.

The visitors were beginning to exert control when Burton-Jones’ pass allowed Coupland to progress into the box. He laid off for Henry Dunn to blast but Hopkins got his hands to the ball to deflect over.

Bolsover’s Jack Weaver threaded the ball through the Deeping defenders for Parfitt to collect, his run being halted by a good challenge by Jonny Clay.

The breakthrough came on 27 minutes. Scott Mooney’s ball released Jason Kilbride down the left to advance into the box and he squared to the free Coupland to slot home into the empty goal.

Parfitt benefitted from Dunn’s misplaced pass but the blast was way over the bar.

Deeping doubled their lead on 43 minutes with a good team goal. Burton-Jones won the ball to feed Mooney, his touch split the home defence to allow Flack in behind to pull back for Burton-Jones to smash the ball home.

With additional time being played Rangers made it three.

Coupland, on halfway, slipped the ball through the home players where Mooney collected and advanced into the box to shoot. Hopkins parried but Mooney was on hand to run the ball over the line – the home side were vehement that he was offside but the officials ignored their pleas.

The second half was a similar contest where Deeping rarely got out of second gear as they controlled things.

They had the better of the chances that came as Smith’s good ball was touched by Mooney to Coupland, they exchanged passes to allow Coupland sight of goal but the touch only found Hopkins.

The keeper thwarted Burton-Jones’ thrusting run into the box by getting down well to push the ball away where Charlie Coulson arrived to drive high over the bar.

Hewitt struck a 30-yard free-kick straight at Bircham as the home side tried to get some consolation.

Bolsover got a reply on 74 minutes when Montelle Kamara was free wide and his low cross was touched home by Parfitt.

Rangers should have added to the tally when Bolsover gave the ball away on halfway to allow Coupland a free run at Hopkins. With substitutes Michael Simpson and Scott Waumsley making a three-on-one, Coupland tried to slot past Hopkins with the ball falling for Simpson to hit towards the open goal only to hit the bar and over.

The last chance saw Burton-Jones find Coulson on the corner of the box, a cut inside and deliberate sidefoot only saw the ball rebound from the foot of the post and away.

In the end a comfortable progress into round two for Rangers.

Deeping: Bircham, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride, Dunn (sub Waumsley 76 mins), Mooney (sub Simpson 64 mins), Coupland, Coulson.

Subs not used: Schiavi, Marsden.