FOOTBALL: This week’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games (weather permitting!)
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Kidsgrove, Basford v Rugby, Bedworth v Sheffield, Carlton v Leek, Lincoln v Witton, Loughborough Dynamo v Romulus, Market Drayton v Stamford, Newcastle v Chasetown, Northwich v Gresley, Spalding v Shaw Lane, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Belper.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup quarter-final: Holbeach v Olney (winners away to Yaxley or Oadby).
Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Boston, Harborough v Rothwell Corinthians, Kirby Muxloe v Wellingborough, Leicester Nirvana v Yaxley, Newport Pagnell v Wisbech, ON Chenecks v Huntingdon, Peterborough Northern Star v Oadby , Peterborough Sports v Deeping, Sileby v Eynesbury, Sleaford v Desborough.
Division One: Bourne v Buckingham, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Stewarts & Lloyds, Burton Park Wanderers v Blackstones, Daventry v Raunds, Irchester v Potton, Long Buckby v Whitworth, Oakham v Woodford, Rushden & Higham v Melton, Thrapston v Lutterworth.
Reserve Knockout Cup semi-final: Rothwell Corinthians v ON Chenecks (winners to play Desborough or Raunds).
Reserve Division: Blackstones v Cogenhoe, Desborough v Bourne, Eynesbury v Harborough, Lutterworth v Thrapston, Olney v Peterborough Northern Star, Raunds v Newport Pagnell.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
President Premier Shield quarter-finals (1.30pm): Ketton v Deeping Res, Netherton v Peterborough Sports Res, Wisbech Res v Moulton Harrox.
Intermediate Shield quarter-final (1.30pm): Rutland DR v Farcet.
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Crowland, Leverington Sports v Thorney, Pinchbeck v Holbeach Res, Stilton v Stamford Lions, Uppingham v Sawtry.
Division One: Baston v Sutton Bridge, Glinton & Northborough v Oakham Res, Kings Cliffe v Peterborough Polonia, Moulton Harrox Res v Riverside, Netherton Res v Wittering Harriers, Oundle v Stamford Belvedere, Warboys v Long Sutton.
Division Two: Crowland Res v Netherton A, Langtoft Res v Tydd St Mary, Peterborough ICA Sports Res v Parkway Eagles, Spalding Town v Leverington Sports Res, Stamford Lions Res v Ketton Res.
Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A v Uppingham Res, FC Peterborough v Bretton North End, Sawtry Res v Oundle Res, Stamford Belvedere Res v Eye.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B v Wittering Harriers Res, Feeder v Cardea, Huntingdon Rovers v Holbeach Bank, Long Sutton Res v Parkside, Netherton B v Premiair, Tydd St Mary Res v FC Peterborough Res, Whaplode Drove v Stamford Lions A.
Division Five A: Eunice Huntingdon v Ramsey Res, Orton Rangers v Feeder Res, Peterborough NECI v Glinton & Northborough Res.
Division Five B: AFC Orton v Kings Cliffe Res, Riverside Res v British School of Sport, Wisbech Town Acorns v Leverington Sports A.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE (2pm)
Grimsby Borough Res v Sleaford Town Res, Harrowby Res v Sleaford Sports Amateurs (3pm), Hykeham v Immingham, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Horncastle (3pm), Market Rasen v Nettleham, Ruston Sports v Louth, Skegness v Brigg Res, Wyberton v CGB Humbertherm.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE (2pm)
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington v Skegness Res, Leverton Sheepgate v Coningsby, Old Leake v Wyberton Res, Spilsby v Pointon, Swineshead v Boston College.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton v AFC Tetford, Fosdyke v Swineshead Res, Horncastle Res v Woodhall Spa, Kirton Town v Railway Athletic.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res v FC Hammers, Coningsby Res v Kirton Town Res, Park v East Coast, Pointon Res v Fishtoft Res, Swineshead A v FC Wrangle.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston College Res v Fosdyke Res, Boston Titans v Boston Athletic, Mareham v Old Doningtonians Res, Northgate Olympic v Benington Res.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Boston International v Wyberton A, Fishtoft v Freiston, Fulbeck v Old Doningtonians, Holbeach Bank v Sibsey.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE
Under-12B (10.30am): Linton Aztecs v Bourne, Melbourn Dynamos v Swavesey Spartans, Milton v St Ives Rangers, Plantation & Spartak Blue v Priory Parkside, Yaxley v Plantation & Spartak Black.
Under-14A (10.30am): Burwell Tigers v Yaxley, Cambridge City v Bourne, Isleham v Bar Hill, Linton Aztecs v St Ives Rangers, Milton v Newmarket.
Under-14B (10.30am): Histon Hornets v Swavesey Spartans, Holbeach v Comberton Crusaders, March Soccer School v Cambourne, Pinchbeck v Royston, Priory Parkside v Ramsey.
Under-16B (10.30am): March Park Rangers v Swavesey Spartans, Melbourn Dynamos v Bourne, Sawston v Sawtry.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Parkside Blue, Feeder v Crowland, IPTA v Riverside Black, Parkside Red v Spalding, Stamford v Park Farm Pumas Black.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Riverside Purple, ICA Sports Juventus v One Touch, Malborne v Werrington, Park Farm Pumas Red v Thorpe Wood Rangers.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): FC Peterborough v Phoenix Yellow, Hampton Royal v Oundle, ICA Sports Napoli v Stamford Reds, Netherton v Crowland, Park Farm Pumas Black v Hampton Blue, Phoenix Red v Bourne Red, Pinchbeck Predators v Stamford Yellows, Sporting v ICA Sports Juventus, Wittering Harriers v Park Farm Pumas Red.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Stamford White, Deeping Blues v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Feeder Red v Deeping Claret, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Hampton Navy v Stanground Sports, One Touch v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Parkside v Feeder Blue, Pinchbeck Pumas v Bretton North End, Werrington v Thurlby Tigers Black.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Gunthorpe Harriers, Feeder Blue v Peterborough Northern Star White, Holbeach Black v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Parkside Green v Parkside Yellow, Phoenix v Netherton Red, Riverside v Park Farm Pumas Red, Stanground Sports Black v Stanground Sports Purple, Thurlby Tigers Black v FC Peterborough, Werrington v IPTA.
Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Crowland v Stamford Reds, Feeder Red v Deeping Blues, Hampton v Glinton & Northborough Amber, One Touch v Whittlesey Black, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Holbeach Yellow, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Park Farm Pumas Black, Spalding Orange v Spalding Blue, Stamford Yellows v Rippingale & Folkingham, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Boston, Wittering Harriers v Oundle White.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Blackstones v Parkside Red, Bourne Red v Spalding Blue, Bretton North End v Feeder, Deeping Blues v Stamford Reds, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Holbeach Black, IPTA v Ramsey, March Soccer School Blue v Crowland, Park Farm Pumas Black v Hampton, Parkside Blue v Werrington Blue, Peterborough Northern Star White v Holbeach Yellow, Spalding Girls v Boston, Spalding Yellow v Stamford Yellows, Stanground Sports v Oundle, Thorney Colts v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Wisbech St Mary Purple v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Wittering Harriers v Park Farm Pumas Blue.
Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Deeping Clarets, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Gunthorpe Harriers, Netherton Falcons v Riverside Black, Park Farm Pumas Red v FC Peterborough, Parkside Yellow v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Thurlby Tigers v Boston Ladies/Girls, Werrington Red v One Touch.
LINCOLNSHIRE GIRLS UNDER-18 LEAGUE
Cleethorpes v Long Bennington (10am), Greenbank v Spalding (11am), Appleby Frodingham Belles v Vixens (12.30pm).
SUNDAY
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)
Mulberry v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Punchbowl Tigers, Sutton Bridge v Jubilee, Swineshead v South Holland United Clarets.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: Maltings v CR Eastern, Old White Bell v Heacham.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA WOMEN’S CUP
Quarter-finals (1.30pm): LOB v Lincoln Moorlands Railway, North Lindum Hawks v Bottesford, Nettleham v Grimsby Borough, Sleaford v Thurlby Tigers.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE (2pm)
Premiership: Bourne v Cambridge Res, Cambridge University v Newmarket.
Championship North: Hungate Rovers v Swineshead, Ketton v Spalding.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Reds v Stamford Yellows, Deeping Clarets v Thurlby Tigers, Feeder v Hampton Blue, ICA Sports Napoli v March Park Rangers, IPTA v Netherton Wagtails, March Soccer School Blue v Wisbech St Mary Purple, March Town Athletic v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Oundle v Hampton Royal.
Under-11 Development Zone (noon): Netherton Ravens v Park Farm Pumas Red, One Touch v Pinchbeck Predators, Riverside Purple v Stanground Sports, Werrington v Yaxley.
Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): FC Peterborough v Parkside, Glinton & Northborough Black v Stamford Red, Holbeach Blacks v Boston Amber.
Under-11 Medal (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Spalding White, Holbeach Yellows v Spalding Blue, Wisbech Town Acorns v Holbeach Reds.
Under-12 Division One: Netherton v Yaxley Blue (10.30am), One Touch v Deeping Blues (10.30am), Riverside v Hampton Royal (10.30am), Feeder v Boston (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), March Town Athletic v Whittlesey Reds (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Bourne Red (10.30am), Spalding Blue v Thurlby Tigers (10.30am), Holbeach Yellow v Whittlesey Blue (2pm).
Under-12 Division Three (10.30am): Leverington Sports v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Oundle v Bourne Claret, Stanground Sports v Gunthorpe Harriers Sky, Wisbech St Mary v Peterborough Northern Star.
Under-12 Division Four: Park Farm Pumas Black v Blackstones Black (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Blue v Netherton Vultures (noon), Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Parkside (2pm), Malborne v Boston Ladies/Girls (2pm).
Under-12 Hereward Cup quarter-final (2pm): Blackstones Green v FC Peterborough.
Under-13 Division One: Whittlesey Blue v Baston (10.30am), One Touch v Netherton Hawks (2pm).
Under-13 Division Two: Holbeach v Hampton Blue (10.30am), Werrington v Leverington Sports (10.30am), Hempsted v Wisbech St Mary (noon).
Under-13 Division Three: Kingscliffe v March Soccer School (10.30am), Sawtry Colts Blue Sox v Yaxley Black (10.30am), Malborne Rangers v Oundle (noon).
Under-13 Division Four: Glinton & Northborough Black v Spalding Blue (10.30am), Blackstones v FC Peterborough (noon), Rippingale & Folkingham v Hampton Royals (2pm), Whittlesey Red v Boston (2pm).
Under-14 Division One: Colsterworth Colts v Holbeach Yellow (10.30am), Hampton Blue v Yaxley Blue (noon), Feeder v Park Farm Pumas Blue (2pm).
Under-14 Division Two (10.30am): Park Farm Pumas Black v Deeping Blue, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Bourne Red.
Under-14 Division Three: Stanground Sports v March Park Rangers Red (noon), Werrington Red v Stamford Reds (noon), Holbeach Black v Wisbech Town Acorns (2pm).
Under-14 Division Four: Parkside v Whittlesey (10.30am), Spalding White v Netherton Hawks (noon).
PFA UNDER-13 CUP
Second round: Bourne v JFC Boston (10.30am), Stamford v Riverside (noon).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-14 CUP
Third round: Deeping Blue v Greenbank Crusaders (noon), Messingham v Stamford Yellow (1pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP
Third round (noon): Deeping Blue v Holbeach, Spalding v Immingham Pilgrims.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division Two: Bourne Claret v Langtoft (10.30am), Deeping v Werrington (10.30am), Phoenix v Stamford (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Oundle (10.30am), Riverside v Glinton & Northborough Blue/Black (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three: Gunthorpe Harriers Sky v Thurlby Tigers (10.30am), March Park Rangers v Crowland (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Thorney Colts (10.30am), Bourne Red v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm), Pinchbeck v Feeder (2pm).
Under-15 Knockout Cup quarter-finals (2pm): Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Peterborough Sports, Hungate Rovers Green v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Netherton v Blackstones, Spalding v Whittlesey.
Under-16 Division One (10.30am): Gonerby v Stanground Sports.
Under-16 Division Two (10.30am): Blackstones v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Bourne v Ketton, Leverington Sports v Gunthorpe Harriers, Pinchbeck v Peterborough Northern Star Red.
Under-16 Division Three: Hempsted v March Town United (10.30am), Boston v Netherton (2pm), Parkside v Oundle (2pm).
Under-16 Knockout Cup quarter-finals (2pm): Hampton v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Rippingale & Folkingham v Peterborough Northern Star Blue.
Under-18 Division Two (10.30am): Netherton Blue Jays v Bourne Claret, Ryhall v Spalding Orange.
Under-18 Division Three: Yaxley Blue v Wittering Harriers (10am), Oundle v Oakham (2pm).
Under-18 Knockout Cup quarter-finals (2pm): Deeping Blue v Yaxley Lynx, Ketton v Peterborough Northern Star, March Soccer School v Bourne Red, Pinchbeck v Deeping Claret.
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Rugby, Market Drayton v Witton, Newcastle v Lincoln.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Sileby, Wisbech v Sleaford.
Knockout Cup quarter-final: Yaxley v Oadby.
HINCHINGBROOKE CUP
Quarter-final: Deeping v Netherton.
WEDNESDAY
LINCOLNSHIRE FA SENIOR TROPHY
Quarter-final: Boston v Holbeach (winners away to Deeping). Semi-final: Cleethorpes v Barton Old Boys.