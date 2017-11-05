FOOTBALL: ‘This is a wonderful club which needs your support now’

Have your say

Spalding United chairman Andy Gay called for extra support after making cuts to the squad’s budget.

The Tulips are aiming to stay at the same level on the pitch – but they need financial help behind the scenes.

Gay said: “I’ve taken full responsibility to reduce the budget.

“We don’t want to do down but to remain in this league, we have to bring new people on board to help us moving forward.

“We need to make changes to maintain our position in this league.

“The squad will have more emphasis on youth going into next season.

“But we need to bring in more directors who can back the club.

“The management team will stay together, we’ll use some of the under-21 players and we must also bring in youngsters on loan and work experience from other clubs to help us through.”

Manager Chris Rawlinson – who has pledged his future to the club – added: “We will need people with passion for football to get involved.

“It doesn’t matter if you can afford £5 or £5,000 – this is a wonderful club which needs your support now.

“I have allegiances to players who had agreed deals in the summer under a budget to support us through the season.

“But I also understand the club’s financial position as last season cost a lot of money for various people.

“It’s their prerogative now to go a slightly different way and look for other people to come on board.

“This is another challenge for us all.

“There might be a little bit of unrest but hopefully in the next two or three weeks, it will settle down again.

“The budget doesn’t mean we are going to play a reserve team or all the under-21s.

“It’s manageable – but it will take some work to stay in this league.

“We can be competitive for the rest of the season.

“In the past, Spalding was a cash cow in terms of wages for players.

“It’s more difficult now when there are local clubs in the UCL Premier Division who can afford equally as much.

“It’s important to ensure Spalding United are here to stay.

“We won’t get to the point where the club runs out of money, goes bust and simply can’t fulfil fixtures.

“We want to stay at this level but the focus is not on the play-offs any more.

“The players found out about the financial situation on Sunday morning so I’m in the process of talking to them.

“We need to find out who is willing to stay here.

“Expectations among our supporters need to change so we can get on board with this project. We will be doing all we can.

“I briefly thought about my own position because I felt slightly embarrassed over the way things are changing.

“Spalding are a wonderful club which I love to bits and I am privileged to be in this position.

“We need investment but at the moment I have faith in my own ability to manage this budget.

“We are in transition as a club. It’s a work in progress.

“We’ll have experience and youth in the squad so it’s time for the players to stand up.”