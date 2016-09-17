FOOTBALL: ‘They are the best side we have played against this season’

Holbeach United boss Tom Roberts is ready for “a tough week”.

Wednesday night’s Knockout Cup tie at Boston Town is followed by next Saturday’s top-of-the-table trip to Newport Pagnell Town.

The Tigers will assess the fitness of Stacy Cartwright (back spasm), Jake Walton (ankle) and Jordan Thomas (cramp) who were all forced off during the 2-2 draw with Oadby Town.

Adam Jackson made his return from an ankle injury but the Tigers felt frustrated over two dropped points at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Roberts said: “I don’t know how Oadby are sitting where they are in the table.

“They are the best footballing side we have played against this season.

Aaron Eyett

“They have such a great attitude to the way they play. I have a lot of credit and respect for them.

“They took an early lead through good play and then got another goal as soon as we equalised for the first time.

“Twice we had to change our formation to deal with them so fair play to Oadby.

“They punished us for the way we started. We have got good defenders but if they are not doing the right things then it’s something we’ll have to rectify.

They punished us for the way we started. We have got good defenders but if they are not doing the right things then it’s something we’ll have to rectify. Tom Roberts

“We are still unbeaten in the league but the goals we concede are a concern.

“It’s a tough week coming up. The cup game at Boston is a nice distraction from the league and going to Newport Pagnell is a big test so early in the season.

“We’re disappointed not to win at home but it’s a good point after the way we started on Saturday.

“We had a blatant penalty turned down but we have to put up with the standard of officiating in this league.”