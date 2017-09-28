FOOTBALL: ‘There’s not a right or a wrong way to play’

Player-manager Ian Dunn is happy for Pinchbeck United to remain patient.

The Knights are second – one point behind Raunds Town – with one defeat from nine games since promotion.

I know we have also been dubbed as being quite direct but I don’t think that is the case. Ian Dunn

Dunn said: “The majority of teams in Division One have got games in hand but we would rather have the points to stay towards the top.

“We’re around a quarter through the season now and we need to keep winning – particularly at home.

“We have already come across a lot of teams who have a very similar style of play.

“They want to play out from the back and play some nice football. But they never seem to hurt us as long as we don’t press high up the pitch when trying to catch them out.

“We’ve been patient and sometimes we will let them have the ball.

“I know we have also been dubbed as being quite direct but I don’t think that is the case.

“We like to put the ball into good areas and we believe teams have been successful doing that.

“There’s not a right or a wrong way to play.

“A lot of managers seem to be happy with performances regardless of results. It looks pretty – but it’s not effective.”

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck have brought in experienced physiotherapist Jim Overton.

Andrew Tidswell and Ash Murrell should be back in the squad following injuries for Saturday’s home game with Olney Town.

Chris Shipley will be ruled out for the next few weeks but Tom Brooks is available.