FOOTBALL: ‘The next two weeks could be turning point of our season’

Pinchbeck United’s title bid could get a double boost before the halfway stage of the season.

The Knights regained pole position last weekend with a 2-1 home victory over Burton Park Wanderers.

They moved one point in front of Raunds Town who suffered a shock defeat away to Bugbrooke St Michaels.

The top two meet at Kiln Park on Saturday – followed by Pinchbeck’s next game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field against championship rivals Buckingham Town.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We’ve won six in a row and only conceded twice.

“We are top on merit, even though Buckingham can go past us by winning all three games in hand.

We are going there to get three points. Even a draw away to the second-placed side is a good result when you are the league leaders. Ian Dunn

“It will be interesting now to see how Buckingham and Raunds play on heavy pitches away from home.

“It’s a very good surface at Raunds and we know they can play football from the back.

“The next two weeks could be a turning point in our season.

“Both games are winnable and six points would make us look like title contenders.

“There’s a long way to go and we haven’t even played Potton United yet.”

Pinchbeck have already won at Raunds with a 4-2 scoreline two months ago in the Knockout Cup.

However, it was discovered at half-time that the Knights’ new signing Edgaras Buzas had played in the competition for Wisbech Town.

Pinchbeck were kicked out and Raunds went on to lose at home to Harrowby United in the second round.

Dunn added: “They had changed half of their team on the night but we also left six players at home.

“We know how they will set up against us so we need a plan to stop them.

“They like to move the ball around to create openings by switching play.

“Some people would say that’s the right way to play. On that surface, it probably is the best way.

“But we are going there to get three points. Even a draw away to the second-placed side is a good result when you are the league leaders.”

Tom Brooks is available after a four-match ban while Tom Sergeant and Chris Shipley should be back in a full-strength squad.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck have changed the dates for two games over the festive period.

They will be at home to Blackstones on Friday, December 22, and away to Harrowby United on Wednesday, December 27 (7.45pm kick-off times).