FOOTBALL: Striker’s contract cancelled at Spalding United

Striker Brad Barraclough has left Spalding United “on great terms” after his contract was cancelled.

He was brought in by the Tulips last summer as one of boss Dave Frecklington’s key signings for the promotion challenge.

He was unfortunate and it’s a real shame that it didn’t work out for him. Dave Frecklington

However, Barraclough got a foot injury in pre-season which meant his league debut was delayed until December.

His only goal for Spalding was the second-half winner at Rugby Town last month.

Frecklington said: “He has left the club as we agreed to cancel his contract.

“He was unfortunate and it’s a real shame that it didn’t work out for him.

“He will always be welcome back but his foot needs a lot of treatment and he is looking after his career first.

“We have parted on great terms.

“He was brought in as a big signing on a healthy contract.

“The injury came at a bad time for all of us just before the start of the season.

“He never recovered fully from that, although he did well in a few games.

“The injury flared up again which was frustrating and he decided to talk to us after missing a last-minute chance in the cup game last midweek at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“A lot of players would be happy to sit on a contract and see out the rest of the season.

“But he’s a great lad who didn’t want to be a burden to the football club.

“Brad deserves massive praise for having the honesty and coming out to do what he believes is the right thing.”