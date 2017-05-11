FOOTBALL: Spalding United want your support to push on again

“This is your club – and we need the community to give us more support!”

That’s the message from Spalding United chairman Andy Gay as they look to get extra help and achieve their ambitions.

The Tulips are pushing for promotion next season after missing out in last month’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-off final.

Gay said: “I’m happy to remain at the club and do everything I can here.

“But we would love more people to come on board with plenty of enthusiasm and commitment.

“In two seasons as a new committee, we have started to turn things around.

“People are looking at our club in a different light.

“This is Spalding’s club – not mine or the committee’s. So anyone can come in and be a part of it.

“We would dearly love our local businesses to put something back into the town and community.

“It’s hard work – but surely the town wants the club to be successful?

“We have a fan base here – but we feel there has been a lack of support from South Holland District Council.

“If the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field belongs to the people of Spalding, then why can’t we develop it for the whole community?

“It would be wonderful to have a 3G pitch as a hub for the town, not just for the football club.

“The council should get behind a scheme like that.

“However, I must admit Mick O’Connor and his staff have done a marvellous job looking after the ground.

“For all the criticism they have previously taken over the state of our pitch, last season it was in good condition from start to finish.”

Spalding are looking for a sponsor to put their name on the front of the shirts.

Jackson Buildbase are the club’s new tracksuit sponsor and VegTrug’s logo will be on the back of the shirts.

The Tulips would also like more volunteers to help out behind the scenes and they are planning to bring in a commercial manager.

Gay added: “We are only here looking after the club on behalf of Spalding.

“We want to raise funds to go forward and push on.

“We had a fantastic season and we want to build on that by pushing for promotion.

“Football isn’t a cheap game and that’s why we are having to put up admission prices.

“We’ve got a few ideas to bring in extra revenue which can help to take the club where we want to go.”

If you can offer any help, email ag@spaldingunited.net or call 07949 428162.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that the fans’ forum will become a regular event after the success of Tuesday night at the Tulips Social Club.

Manager Chris Rawlinson said: “On the back of a good season, the board have told us to have another go and we are hoping to keep the majority of this squad together.

“Spalding have been seen as a cash cow in this league in terms of players’ wages.

“But a huge part of our plans going forward is having a steady stream of players developing.

“We accept that the fans want to see local players and we will be trying to bring them through the ranks.”

Rawlinson confirmed that director of football Bob Don-Duncan and physiotherapist Richard Storey are staying at the club.

Lucy Thompson will offer support as well as working as the under-21 development team’s physiotherapist.