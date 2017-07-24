FOOTBALL: Spalding United waiting for first goal

Have your say

Spalding United slipped to a third successive defeat – and they haven’t even scored a goal so far in pre-season.

The Tulips were beaten by Will Britton’s first-half strike at Boston Town on Saturday.

Keeper Michael Duggan was unavailable, midfielder Jordan Lemon was ruled out with a broken wrist while right-back Paul Walker and midfielder Conor Higginson were left out as a precaution due to ‘minor niggles’.

Walker and Higginson could be back in the squad for Tuesday night’s trip to Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Under-21 development manager Lewis Thorogood said: “Despite missing four senior players, we put out a strong side and looked at different positions.

“We created plenty of opportunities before Boston scored following a lapse in concentration and individual error.

“Boston were very physical and flying into challenges.

“We desperately wanted to score a goal but we’ll go again on Tuesday night in search of our first pre-season win.

“We have to take positives from each game, put them together then settle on our formation and starting line-up for the first league game.

“There is a lot to learn. The players are disappointed but they kept pushing for an equaliser.”

Spalding’s under-21s lost 3-2 to King’s Lynn Town’s reserves at Wisbech on Friday night.

Thorogood added: “It was not a perfect start as we just didn’t turn up in the first 25 minutes and went 3-0 down.

“The players were given a few home truths about the expectations and standards.

“We made changes and got back into the game. But we ran out of time to get a third goal.”

A trialist from Doncaster Rovers pulled one back in the first half then Marcel Chipamaunga made it 3-2.

The under-21s will be back in action at Teversal on Thursday.