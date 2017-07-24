FOOTBALL: Spalding United waiting for first goal

Spalding United slipped to a third successive defeat – and they haven’t even scored a goal so far in pre-season.
The Tulips were beaten by Will Britton’s first-half strike at Boston Town on Saturday.
Keeper Michael Duggan was unavailable, midfielder Jordan Lemon was ruled out with a broken wrist while right-back Paul Walker and midfielder Conor Higginson were left out as a precaution due to ‘minor niggles’.
Walker and Higginson could be back in the squad for Tuesday night’s trip to Rainworth Miners Welfare.
Under-21 development manager Lewis Thorogood said: “Despite missing four senior players, we put out a strong side and looked at different positions.
“We created plenty of opportunities before Boston scored following a lapse in concentration and individual error.
“Boston were very physical and flying into challenges.
“We desperately wanted to score a goal but we’ll go again on Tuesday night in search of our first pre-season win.
“We have to take positives from each game, put them together then settle on our formation and starting line-up for the first league game.
“There is a lot to learn. The players are disappointed but they kept pushing for an equaliser.”
Spalding’s under-21s lost 3-2 to King’s Lynn Town’s reserves at Wisbech on Friday night.
Thorogood added: “It was not a perfect start as we just didn’t turn up in the first 25 minutes and went 3-0 down.
“The players were given a few home truths about the expectations and standards.
“We made changes and got back into the game. But we ran out of time to get a third goal.”
A trialist from Doncaster Rovers pulled one back in the first half then Marcel Chipamaunga made it 3-2.
The under-21s will be back in action at Teversal on Thursday.
