FOOTBALL: Spalding United striker given chance to shine at Burton Albion

Teenager Jonny Lockie could swap Spalding United for a professional career in the Sky Bet Championship.

He has been invited for a trial with Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion after impressing the Brewers’ scout on Tuesday night.

Lockie got the opening goal as the Tulips caused a shock at Premier Division high-fliers Rushall Olympic in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Integro Cup.

The 17-year-old has only recently returned from a loan spell at Boston Town following a temporary move to Holbeach United earlier this season.

Last term he went on trial at Leicester City following prolific form in Spalding’s under-18s and reserve team.

Lockie has also earned a call-up to the Lincolnshire Football Association under-18 representative side.

Jonny Lockie in action for Spalding United against Stocksbridge Park Steels this season

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “He performed well and scored a good goal on Tuesday night which added to that interest from Burton Albion.

“If he keeps going, he has got all the right attributes.

“He’s a prospect who will attract attention because of his age and ability.”