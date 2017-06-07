FOOTBALL: Spalding United stay ahead of rivals’ rebuilding plans

Chris Rawlinson is happy with Spalding United’s squad – more than two months until the season kicks off.

The Tulips boss has acted quickly to retain the majority of the promotion play-off final squad.

He has also agreed deals to bring back Jenk Acar, Danny Durkin, Gary King and Ellis Humble who all had previous spells with Spalding.

Rawlinson said: “There could be a few spaces left in the squad – but our business is just about done now.

“I’m pretty comfortable with these players going into pre-season.

“We have 14 players plus trialists coming in, young lads who were released by academies and the under-21 development squad.

“We have a competitive budget and we’ve managed to keep most of the squad together.

“We are further ahead than a lot of clubs who will be rebuilding all summer.

“Hopefully, with only a few additions to our squad, we can hit the ground running like we did at the start of last season.”

Meanwhile, applications can be made from trialists to join Spalding’s new under-21 development squad.

Any player wishing to be considered is invited to email their footballing CV, together with a brief outline of their personal background (age, qualifications, experience, residence) to lewisthorogood@spaldingunited.net

Spalding will be joined in the First Division South by Frickley Athletic who were relegated from the Premier Division.

The West Yorkshire club have been switched after Ilkeston were refused a licence to operate at Step Four. They have reached an agreement for a takeover but had a liquidation hearing in court this week.