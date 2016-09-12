FOOTBALL: Spalding United squad told to enjoy a rest

Spalding United’s players have been rewarded with a night off after moving to joint-top of the league table.

Tuesday’s training session was called off after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday put the Tulips level on points with Witton Albion who are only above them on goal-difference.

Second-half goals from Bradley Wells and Jenk Acar earned a fourth win out of five fixtures in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We haven’t started well in the last two home games so that’s something we need to really address this week.

“But this group have a lot of character, drive and desire to win matches.

“There is a real hunger to achieve something here and there are no easy games in this league now.

The lads deserve a rest and sometimes as a manager you have to give something back. They have been absolutely outstanding in terms of the results. Dave Frecklington

“We knew the way that Loughborough were going to play but we weren’t quite at it during the first half.

“We found ourselves 1-0 down and it was probably our worst performance so far.

“Everyone knows we are a good side but we couldn’t seem to get going.

“If you don’t match the work-rate and endeavour from minute one then you are going to get punished.

“We changed our shape again to match them up with a 3-5-2 system, the players took it on board and we went on to win the game. It’s pleasing to know we can adapt to play different formations and I’ll take credit but I’d prefer other teams to worry about us.

“In Saturday’s second half we were totally dominant but in the end maybe a draw would have been a fairer result.

“We’ve given them Tuesday night off because in certain areas we looked a bit tired.

“The lads deserve a rest and sometimes as a manager you have to give something back.

“They have been absolutely outstanding in terms of the results.

“Although we were very disappointed with the first-half performance against Loughborough, I told the lads to enjoy the win and being joint-top of the league while they have a night off.”

Meanwhile, Frecklington is hoping to sign a striker ahead of Saturday’s trip to Market Drayton Town.

Brad Barraclough faces further scans on the foot injury which has left him waiting for his league debut.