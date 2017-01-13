FOOTBALL: Spalding United set for top-of-the-table clash

The top two meet at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday.

Victory would put Spalding United level on points with league leaders Shaw Lane.

The Tulips are unbeaten in seven games with six wins and six clean sheets.

Barnsley-based Shaw Lane have dropped just two points since their only defeat so far this season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South.

They have not conceded a goal in four successive away wins.

Spalding manager Dave Frecklington watched their 6-0 victory at Lincoln United on Tuesday while the Tulips were beating Premier Division side Rushall Olympic in the Integro Cup.

We’ll need to prouduce our ‘A’ game but we’ve got every chance of earning the right result. Dave Frecklington

He said: “By all accounts, it was a really good performance so our boys should be full of confidence going into the big game on Saturday.

“Shaw Lane’s first two goals at Lincoln came from set-pieces so we’ve got to be switched on.

“They have only lost one league game which says it all. They are well organised and a physical side who like to get the ball forward.

“They are very similar to what we are trying to do so it should be a good game with two top teams who know what this league is all about.

“They were very clinical at Lincoln on Tuesday and they beat us last season in the play-off semi-final when I was in charge there.

“We know a lot about them in terms of their threats and weaknesses.

“We’re looking to contain them and exploit any of those weaknesses.

“We’ll need to prouduce our ‘A’ game but we’ve got every chance of earning the right result.

“As a club we’re looking forward to Saturday as it has been a long time since we had a big game of this magnitude.”

Michael Duggan and Mitch Griffiths are ruled out due to injuries while Sam Downey has left the club because of work commitments.