FOOTBALL: Spalding United ready for return to action

Four summer signings will get a chance to impress from the start of Spalding United’s pre-season programme.

Ellis Humble, Danny Durkin, Gary King and Jack Fixter are all set to be named in the Tulips’ line-up for their first friendly away to Winterton Rangers on Wednesday night.

Manager Chris Rawlinson said: “We’ve had four training sessions and only three squad members have a little bit of hard work to catch up on.

“Everyone came back in good shape and now they are ready for the first game this summer.

“Pre-season is all about games and getting the new players integrated into the squad.

“We want to carry on what we did last season. We won’t rip it up and change everything.

“The players will quickly get the right message about what we want to do.

“We’ve also got trialists who have impressed us in training.

“But we need to see them in 11-a-side action, so all the new players will start on Wednesday.

“We need to fit them into the team ethic and also make sure everyone gets a run-out.

“Winterton is a lovely set-up with a great pitch and they have made good signings as well.

“So it’s going to be a really tough test for our first game. They have won twice quite comfortably and they did well against Gainsborough Trinity.

“All the lads want to play instead of running with a few small-sided matches.

“They have done the hard work in terms of fitness and we’ve got a series of games coming thick and fast.”

Spalding will be back in action with two games in 48 hours as they face Grantham Town on Friday night in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the Tulips’ new under-21 development team open their programme with a game at Bourne Town on Tuesday night. The friendly has been moved to Bourne Rugby Club’s Milking Nook Drove ground.