FOOTBALL: Spalding United need cure for travel sickness

Spalding United are looking for their first away win since the opening day of the season.

The 2-0 victory against Stocksbridge Park Steels has been followed by two points from five road trips.

The Tulips have not even scored on their travels in 337 minutes of action since the debut goal by Devante Reittie at Stamford in September.

However, they should be back to a full-strengh squad for Saturday’s trip to meet bottom-of-the-table Romulus.

All eight points so far this term have been picked up on the artificial pitch at Coles Lane, Sutton Coldfield.

Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson said: “Our home form is better than the away record but Romulus are a lot stronger at home as well.

“It’s a challenge for us in another game which we are expected to win, just like last Saturday against Sheffield.

“We managed to do that but we need to start picking up points on the road.

“It’s a big game for us on the 3G pitch which should suit some of our players.

“I’m not going to rip it up and start all over again after losing in the League Cup.

“We are a work in progress and we are getting there.

“We have to go there and get a positive result, hopefully all three points, to set us up for the Buildbase FA Trophy tie at Chasetown before we are back home against Carlton Town.

“The league and FA Trophy are far more important than the League Cup, although we want to win every game.”

Gary King, Jamie McGhee, Neal Spafford, Lee Beeson and Conor Marshall all missed Tuesday’s Integro Cup tie with Gresley while keeper Michael Duggan was left on the bench as Alex Smith made his debut.

Smith made two saves in the penalty shoot-out but Gresley number one Callum Hawkins kept out Jordan Lemon, Jack Fixter and Scott Floyd.

Gresley became the third Derbyshire club to knock out Spalding on penalties in the Integro Cup over the past four seasons following defeats to Ilkeston and Matlock Town.

Last term, the Tulips lost on spot-kicks at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.