FOOTBALL: Spalding United miss out on chance to take top spot

Spalding United’s trip to Carlton Town on Thursday night was called off due to a frozen pitch.

A fifth successive win for the Tulips would have put them back on top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South table for at least 24 hours.

However, the Stoke Lane pitch had not thawed so a new date must be arranged.

Spalding are due back in action at Stamford on Monday (3pm kick-off).

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We have some big games coming up and we’ve already started the countdown with 20 league matches to go.”

Meanwhile, league leaders Shaw Lane – who have three games in hand on Spalding – face a derby date tomorrow night at play-off contenders Sheffield.

We have some big games coming up and we’ve already started the countdown with 20 league matches to go. Dave Frecklington

FRIDAY

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Gresley v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Romulus v Northwich, Sheffield v Shaw Lane, Stamford v Rugby.

MONDAY

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South (3pm): Bedworth v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Carlton v Rugby, Chasetown v Basford, Gresley v Belper, Kidsgrove v Leek, Lincoln v Loughborough Dynamo, Market Drayton v Witton, Newcastle v Romulus, Northwich v Shaw Lane, Sheffield v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stamford v Spalding.