FOOTBALL: Spalding United looking to halt unbeaten start

Spalding United’s home form faces a big test tonight.

The Tulips have picked up a hat-trick of successive wins at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

But this evening’s visitors Basford United are unbeaten after nine games in the Evo-Stik South – including a 100 per cent record on the road.

Spalding slipped to sixth place on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at Market Drayton Town as Gary King’s second-half penalty was saved.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “We have to look forward to tonight and ask for a response in a really tough game.

“Basford are unbeaten and if they get it right, they should be challenging for the title.

“They have put together a strong squad and they also have an advantage of playing at home on a 4G pitch.

“However, there is no reason why we can’t claim a positive result at home.

“Our form has been good apart from the bank holiday weekend when we lost here to Cleethorpes Town.

“Since then we’ve looked strong with comfortable wins against Bedworth United and Chasetown.”

Jonny Lockie and Conor Marshall will be back in the squad after serving three-match bans for red cards in the home win over Lincoln United.

Skipper Adam Jackson is expected to play despite a shoulder injury.

Bradley Maslen-Jones is available again after missing the trip to Market Drayton.

Jacob Fletcher and Keegan Townrow have returned to Doncaster Rovers at the end of one-month loans, while midfielders Matt Varley and Nathan Whitehead have also left Spalding.

Varley announced last week that he could not stay due to work commitments – but then joined Worksop Town.

Whitehead made a move to Evo-Stik Premier Division side Matlock Town.

Rawlinson said: “It was disappointing that we were only told on Thursday night when it was impossible to do anything about it.

“We can’t force him to stay if his heart is elsewhere. He’s gone to a club on his doorstep in a higher division so it was a no-brainer to go.”