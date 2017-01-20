FOOTBALL: Spalding United look to take full advantage

The cliche of a ‘must-win game’ applies again for Spalding United on Saturday.

The Tulips will continue the push for promotion with a trip to relegation-threatened Rugby Town.

Without a win in the past six games since Boxing Day, The Valley would be bottom of the league table without a 10-point deduction given to Northwich Victoria because of ‘an insolvency event’.

Spalding manager Dave Frecklington said: “Rugby will get a positive result sooner rather than later. Hopefully it won’t come against us.

“We will go there and play on the front foot to take out all of our frustrations from the defeat at home to Shaw Lane last weekend.

“Rugby have got a couple of players suspended and we’ve got to make sure that we win this game.

“A draw wouldn’t be great and a defeat would be worse.

“Just below us in the league table, Leek Town play Basford United and Newcastle Town go to Witton Albion so we know at least two of those teams will drop points.

“We will have to take full advantage.

“We had a rest on Tuesday night instead of training as we’ve played a lot of games in the past few weeks.”

Michael Duggan and Mitch Griffiths are still ruled out through injuries while Conor Higginson faces a fitness test.

Goals by Jenk Acar, Bradley Wells and Rees Longville-Daley secured a 3-1 home win against Rugby at the end of September.