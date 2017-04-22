FOOTBALL: Spalding United keeping faith in manager

Chris Rawlinson has agreed a deal to remain as Spalding United boss next season.

The Tulips announced he is staying – even though the play-off contenders don’t know which division they will be playing in.

Rawlinson said: “I’m really happy.

“I came here last summer with Dave Frecklington and I was given an opportunity when he left for Gainsborough Trinity.

“I’m over the moon that the club have got faith in me to carry on.

“I’m here until they get rid of me! Of course, it was the board’s prerogative to decide whether they wanted to keep me or bring in someone else.

“I’m starting to plan for next season, even though a lot of things will depend of which division we are playing in.

“There will be changes to the management team.

“Director of football Bob Don-Duncan is a mentor for me with great experience.

“Kevin Ward has left the club after a spell as assistant manager when he helped us through a transitional period.”