FOOTBALL: Spalding United keep focus in promotion push

Three of Spalding United’s promotion rivals slipped up on Saturday – and they took full advantage.

The Tulips remain six points behind league leaders Shaw Lane as two penalties by Lee Beeson earned a home win over Chasetown.

But the second-placed side have opened up a 10-point gap over Basford United who are just outside the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-off pack.

Witton Albion and AFC Rushden & Diamonds both moved above Newcastle Town, Basford and Leek Town who were all beaten.

Spalding assistant-boss Chris Rawlinson said: “I felt we were by far the dominant side for the majority of the game on Saturday.

“They hit the bar at 1-1 with a wonderful shot but it would have been a travesty if we hadn’t won it.

Lee Beeson celebrates the winner

“It was frustrating to fall behind anyway as initially we thought it was a foul on the goalkeeper (Richard Walton). The referee didn’t give it, they won a corner and scored when we couldn’t clear our lines.

“But we hit back well and there was no doubt about both penalty decisions.

“As a management team, that’s our first win against Chasetown and we like to tick off those milestones.

“More importantly, we’ve opened up a 10-point gap to sixth place where Basford have played the same number of games as ourselves.

“We’re on good form and our focus remains on trying to chase Shaw Lane in case they have a wobble.

“If we finish in the play-offs, it’s important to claim second or third spot for a home game.

“So we need eight more wins now to reach the points target for a play-off place.

“We’re always aiming even higher but we won’t get too carried away. We’ll keep our focus on the next game.”