FOOTBALL: Spalding United in pole position - Saturday round-up and results

Another win on Saturday sent Spalding United one point clear at the top of the table.

The Tulips took pole position in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to a 3-2 victory at Market Drayton Town.

Bradley Wells was on target again with his 11th goal of the season following first-half efforts from birthday boy Andrew Wright and Sam Downey.

Daniel Beddows pulled one back but Drayton were reduced to 10 men and Joshua Green’s goal was a last-minute consolation.

Meanwhile, Holbeach United remain unbeaten in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They trailed twice at home to Oadby Town but levelled before the break through Spencer Tinkler and Jake Clitheroe.

Second-half pressure from Holbeach

Deeping Rangers went down 1-0 at Eynesbury Rovers while Zak Munton’s first-half strike proved enough for Bourne Town at home to Raunds Town in Division One.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Loughborough Dynamo 1 Basford 2, Market Drayton 2 Spalding 3, Newcastle 2 Northwich 1, Shaw Lane 2 Romulus 0, Sheffield 2 Leek 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Carlton 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Huntingdon 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 (Huntingdon at home to Whittlesey), ON Chenecks 0 Melton 1 (Melton at home to Harborough).

Premier Division: Boston 1 Desborough 2, Eynesbury 1 Deeping 0, Harborough 4 Wisbech 1, Harrowby 2 Cogenhoe 0, Holbeach 2 Oadby 2, Leicester Nirvana 3 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Peterborough Sports 3 Newport Pagnell 1, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Sleaford 2, Sileby 3 Yaxley 1.

Division One: Bourne 1 Raunds 0, Buckingham 2 Oakham 0, Burton Park Wanderers 1 Woodford 1, Daventry 2 Thrapston 0, Irchester 1 Blackstones 1, Olney 3 Lutterworth 1, Rushden & Higham 2 Long Buckby 5, Whitworth 7 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Whittlesey 3 Potton 4.

Reserve Knockout Cup first round: Lutterworth 2 Peterborough Northern Star 4 (Peterborough Northern Star away to Desborough).

Reserve Division: Blackstones 3 Irchester 3, Cogenhoe 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Desborough 3 Eynesbury 0, Newport Pagnell 6 Harborough 0, Potton 0 ON Chenecks 3, Raunds 4 Bourne 1, Thrapston 1 Olney 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 8 Thorney 1, Crowland 5 Sawtry 2, Deeping Res 0 Netherton 6, Ketton 3 Leverington Sports 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 6 Uppingham 1, Stamford Lions 1 Moulton Harrox 3.

Division One: Baston 0 Stamford Belvedere 5, Long Sutton 3 Whittlesey Res 3, Moulton Harrox Res 5 Oundle 1, Netherton 0 Riverside 2, Oakham Res 9 Spalding Res 0, Wittering Harriers 1 Sutton Bridge 1.

Division Two: Leverington Sports Res 1 Parkway Eagles 3.

Division Four: Cardea 5 AFC Stanground Sports B 6.

Division Five: Ramsey Res 6 Wisbech Town Acorns 4.

President Premier Shield second round: Stilton 1 Pinchbeck 4, Wisbech Res 3 Holbeach Res 2.

Intermediate Shield first round: AFC Stanground Sports Res 8 Ketton Res 1, FC Peterborough 6 Stamford Lions Res 1, Langtoft Res 0 Eye 3, Oundle Res 2 Bretton North End 1, Pinchbeck Res 2 Stilton Res 0, Rutland DR 2 Netherton A 1, Spalding Town 0 Whittlesey Coates A 3, Stamford Belvedere Res 1 Farcet 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 3 Brotherhood Sports 4, Uppingham Res 0 Crowland Res 4.

League Cup first round: AFC Orton 3 Long Sutton Res 1, British School of Sports 1 Parkside 4, Eunice Huntingdon 3 Holbeach Bank Res 0, Feeder Soccer 0 Tydd St Mary Res 2, Glinton & Northborough Res 1 Holbeach A 3, Leverington Sports A 2 Wittering Harriers Res 5, Netherton B 2 FC Peterborough Res 1, Parson Drove 1 Peterborough NECI 4, Premiair 4 Orton Rangers 1, Riverside Res 0 Kings Cliffe Res 6, Stamford Lions A 0 Whittlesey Coates C 3.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Immingham 6 Cleethorpes DS 0, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Hykeham 3, Market Rasen 1 Horncastle 3, Nettleham 5 Harrowby Res 0, Ruston Sports 0 Grimsby Borough Res 1, Skegness 7 Wyberton 1, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6 CGB Humbertherm 2, Sleaford Res 2 Brigg Res 2.