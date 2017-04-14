FOOTBALL: Spalding United heading for home tie in promotion play-offs

Spalding United are one win away from claiming home advantage in the promotion play-off semi-final.

The Tulips need one point to guarantee a top-five finish – although it would still take a mathematical miracle to deny them anyway.

Victory over Bedworth United on Saturday would secure third spot and a home tie against the fourth-placed team.

Spalding fought a goalless draw with Basford United on Tuesday night, playing with 10 men for 37 minutes after Matt Varley’s dismissal.

Bradley Wells’ first-half double put the Tulips 2-0 up at Bedworth on the opening day of the season in August.

But the Greenbacks got a point, despite playing for 76 minutes with 10 men.

Jonny Lockie, Sam Downey and Jason Field are all set to return to the Tulips’ squad on Saturday.

Spalding will face a trip to boss Chris Rawlinson’s former club Lincoln United on Monday afternoon when Kern Miller is available following a ban.