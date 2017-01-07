FOOTBALL: Spalding United getting ready for ‘the big one’

Spalding United boss Dave Frecklington will rest key players ahead of next weekend’s top-of-the-table showdown with Shaw Lane.

The Tulips slipped to second on goal-difference after a 0-0 draw at home to Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

They have played four games more than Shaw Lane who head to Frecklington’s former club Lincoln United on Tuesday night.

On the same evening Spalding will switch their focus to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Integro Cup with a second-round trip to Rushall Olympic who are second in the Premier Division.

Frecklington plans to give a full game to players such as Jack Wightwick, Jason Field and Jonny Lockie – although Lee Beeson is cup-tied.

That means a break for at least three key men before the home game with First Division South leaders Shaw Lane next weekend.

Frecklington said: “Those players need game time and they will be given 90 minutes against good opposition.

“We still want to win the game, of course, but the focus is making sure we come out of it injury-free.

“There is also a tough game in the league for Shaw Lane so I’m hoping my old club can do us a favour!

“The positives coming out of our result on Saturday are that we would have lost that game in November when we had a bad run.

“We have kept five clean sheets and won five times in a six-match unbeaten run so I’m really pleased about that.

“Going into the big one next weekend, we can’t look too far ahead but hopefully we can open up a gap at the top of the table.

“Our intensity, work-rate and endeavour weren’t at the levels against Kidsgrove like they have been over the last four or five weeks.

“We worked hard to get to the top of the league but we were waiting for something to happen. In the first half, we weren’t good enough.

“In the second half, we were much better but they defended for their lives and were worthy of a point.”

Meanwhile, Frecklington was happy with the debut of on-loan Lincoln City keeper Richard Walton who replaced Sam Vince following an injury to Michael Duggan.

Frecklington added: “He was excellent. He made two great saves and did what we wanted him to do.”