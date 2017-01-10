FOOTBALL: Spalding United deliver knockout blow

Jonny Lockie and Bradley Wells were on target as Spalding United extended their unbeaten run tonight.

The Tulips made it six wins out of seven - and six clean sheets - with a 2-0 victory at Premier Division high-fliers Rushall Olympic in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Integro Cup.

Teenage striker Lockie scored from a tight angle on 52 minutes and top scorer Wells came off the bench to double the advantage with a far-post finish at the end.

Boss Dave Frecklington made five changes ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown with First Division South leaders Shaw Lane who moved clear with a 6-0 rout at Lincoln United.

Meanwhile, Deeping Rangers have now gone 21 games without defeat in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Prolific pair Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland were on target again with second-half strikes.

Scott Coupland

Keeper Richard Stainsby saved Adam Millson’s penalty before Billy Smith put Wisbech Town ahead on 44 minutes.

Mooney levelled six minutes after the break and Coupland made it 2-1 just 12 minutes later.

But Deeping were denied by Alex Beck’s leveller with four minutes left to extend the Fenmen’s unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

Michael Goode’s side face a trip to Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Integro Cup second round: Rushall Olympic 0 Spalding 2.

First Division South: Lincoln 0 Shaw Lane 6.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 2 Wisbech 2, Peterborough Sports 4 ON Chenecks 2, Sileby 3 Oadby 0, Wellingborough 4 Harborough 2, Yaxley 5 Kirby Muxloe 0.