FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss ready for players to go

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson expects first-team players to leave before the end of this month following budget cuts.

The Tulips had a full-strength squad for Saturday’s 2-1 away defeat to Basford United who remain unbeaten at the top of the Evo-Stik South.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Spalding will be able to keep them together after chairman Andy Gay’s decision to reduce costs.

Rawlinson said: “Everyone played at the weekend under new deals which were agreed.

“But I would expect to see some movement of players in the next week or two.

“Other clubs will pick off players and I don’t think we will keep everybody happy.

Other clubs will pick off players and I don’t think we will keep everybody happy. Chris Rawlinson

“There is no indication yet from anyone that they want to go.

“Four players are under contract and hopefully we can retain at least seven or eight from Saturday’s line-up plus a couple who were on the bench.

“Fair play to the lads who turned up with the right attitude and put in a good shift after the week we’ve had.

“You can’t fault them for that and hopefully most of them will remain here.”

Skipper Adam Jackson’s own goal saw Spalding go 1-0 down after seven minutes at Basford.

The home advantage was doubled midway though the second half and Gary King’s tap-in was a stoppage-time consolation.

Rawlinson added: “There was not much in the first half apart from a fabulous finish!

“Jackson tried to hook the ball clear but there was nobody around him so maybe the communication was not good enough.

“If we had levelled before half-time, we would have been good value for that.

“We were pressing for the equaliser and we got picked off on the break.

“At 2-0 down, Basford had chances to go further ahead but Michael Duggan did his job.

“We deserved a goal at the end but Basford have beaten us twice now. They caused us a few problems but Paul Walker had his best game so far this season and Ellis Humble was very good as well.”