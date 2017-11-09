FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss Rawlinson wants ‘the right attitude’

A week of upheaval off the pitch at Spalding United will finish on Saturday with a trip to the unbeaten league leaders.

Budget cuts will change the Tulips’ focus from a play-off push to mid-table safety.

However, manager Chris Rawlinson says the prospect of becoming the first team to claim victory over Basford United makes it “a fantastic game”.

He explained: “After the week which the players have gone through, this is a great game to galvanise the team.

“They can go out there with the attitude of ‘we’ll show you’ and it’s also an opportunity to put themselves in the shop window. Let’s wait and see what happens.

“As it stands, I don’t think there will be many changes to the team which lost against Carlton Town.

“Basford is a tough place to go – but surely they will lose at some stage. Why not now?

“We created chances in the home defeat to Basford but Saturday is an important day for us in terms of getting the right attitude.

“There is no point having names on a team sheet if they are not going to try when they get on the pitch.

“After a week of upheaval around the club, you can’t make any predictions about what will happen next.

“Over the next two, three or four weeks, this will be all over and we can get back to being competitive.”

Strikers Gary King and Jamie Jackson are available after serving suspensions.

In their absence, former Boston Town forward Ben Davison scored a debut goal and claimed the man-of-the-match honours.

Rawlinson said: “He was brilliant and it’s a chance for him to get a crack at this level.

“He can play at centre-half, centre-forward or in central midfield so he’s certainly a player for the future.

“He wasn’t a regular in the UCL Premier Division but we had been tipped off about him when he played in the Lincolnshire League.

“We had good reports on him at Skegness Town and he played well against us in a pre-season game.

“It’s always going to be a bit of a gamble bringing in a player at a different level.

“I’m sure there are others who can step up to make a difference.”