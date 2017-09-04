FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss pleased to add quality signings

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson has completed a hat-trick of signings.

Bradley Maslen-Jones and Devante Reittie both featured in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Stamford which ended a run of three successive defeats.

Conor Marshall has also joined the Tulips from Corby Town.

Rawlinson said: “We were searching for players last week and Coalville Town very kindly let us have Bradley and Devante.

“Although they are on the verge of Coalville’s squad and can get called back, effectively they are our players now for as long as we want them.

“They are quality additions to the squad who will help us through a busy month.

Conor Marshall during his spell at King's Lynn

“Devante will play off the shoulder of the last defender and sniff out chances.

“He showed it on his debut by getting onto a back-pass, beating the keeper and then finishing from a tight angle.

“Changes in the dressing room can make a difference and we might be in a position to sign another player this week.

“Conor couldn’t play at the weekend but he has signed forms to come into the squad.

“He has quality on the ball in central midfield and he will provide competition for places which we need all over the pitch.”

Maslen-Jones, who joined Hull City from Peterborough United, is a central defender or midfielder.

Reittie came through the youth ranks at Mansfield Town.

Marshall started his career at Grimsby Town before moves to Brigg Town, Boston United and King’s Lynn Town.

Bradley Maslen-Jones

Last week, Lee Beeson left Spalding to rejoin Corby after Conor Higginson went back to Worksop Town to improve his fitness on dual registration.

Meawnhile, Rawlinson was pleased with a point from the derby date at Stamford.

He added: “I don’t want to sound negative at all but after the bank holiday weekend, it was a good result for us.

“It was important not to lose again. We haven’t fixed everything with one point but it gives us something to build on.

“When Stamford changed their shape, we made sure we didn’t concede rather than go out for a winner.

“It proved to everyone that we are not going to carry on shipping goals forever like we did in the previous couple of games.

“They had a lot of the ball but they didn’t actually create many chances.

“We defended resolutely and always looked dangerous on the break.

“We could have nicked one in the second half but we are pleased with a point.

“We’re working hard to get it right and the players need to do that in training and games.”