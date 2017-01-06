FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss expects tough test to stay on top

Spalding United are back in pole position for the first time since their unbeaten start to the season was ended in mid-October.

The Tulips returned to the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to Monday’s 2-1 win at Stamford.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “The last time we were on top of the table, we got shot down.

“So it’s another tough game on Saturday as Kidsgrove Athletic will want to turn us over. But three points would set us up really well for the big one next week at home to Shaw Lane.”

Four successive wins - all coming with clean sheets - secured December’s club of the month award.

Kidsgrove have gone six away games without a win over the past two months.

Meanwhile, Frecklington is hoping to strengthen his squad with the return of Lee Beeson. Spalding are also looking to sign a striker.

