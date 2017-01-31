FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss ‘delighted’ with display

Dave Frecklington was happy with another clean sheet - but the boss admits missed chances proved costly for Spalding United.

He picked a full-strength Tulips line-up for Tuesday night’s Integro League Cup third-round tie at AFC Rushden & Diamonds who made eight changes.

Following a goalless draw, the game went straight to a penalty shoot-out and former Spalding striker Jake Newman sealed a 6-5 sudden-death win.

Frecklington reflected: “We totally dominated the first half and created chance after chance.

“Their keeper (Ben Heath) made three or four great saves but we should have put away a few opportunities.

“We wanted to play more in the final third and keeping another clean sheet have us a base to build upon.

Richard Walton makes a save. Picture by Malcolm Swinden Photography

“At the end we were down to 10 men due to Paul Walker’s ankle injury and the boys threw their bodies on the line.

“It was played like a cup final but overall we wanted to keep the momentum by having the same team out there.

“I’m delighted with the performance on the worst pitch I’ve seen for a long time.

“Both sides have to take credit for putting in a real shift.

We wanted to turn up and do ourselves justice. I thought we did that. Dave Frecklington

“Diamonds are a big club and we’ve given them two good games this season.

“They had a little bit of luck in the penalty shoot-out.

“We wanted to turn up and do ourselves justice. I thought we did that.

“Players got minutes under the belt but Walker is struggling with a knock.

Conor Higginson heads away. Picture by Malcolm Swinden Photography

“Lee Beeson has played a lot of games in a short period and the way he plays meant the heavy pitch didn’t suit him.

“We’ve got good options up front now and we wanted everyone to put in a shift before a massive game at Leek Town on Saturday.

“The lads will have a rest before then as we won’t be training on Thursday night.”