FOOTBALL: Spalding United book home semi-final in play-offs

Two late goals on Easter Monday secured third place for Spalding United.

That means the Tulips will be back home against Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-off semi-final on Tuesday, April 25.

Spalding won 2-0 at Lincoln United this afternoon as Bradley Wells headed home on 83 minutes and Conor Higginson converted a penalty just three minutes later.

But while the Tulips could celebrate, it was another day to forget for Holbeach United.

They were thrashed 7-2 at Wisbech Town and striker Tommy Treacher was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Michael Frew (2) and Alex Beck put the Fenmen in control before the Tigers pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Billy Smith - who plays for Holbeach’s Sunday side - fired a second-half hat-trick and goalkeeper Sam Vince scored a penalty to complete the rout.

In two games over the Easter weekend, Holbeach conceded a total of 11 goals.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Bedworth 1 Rugby 1, Carlton 0 Basford 0, Chasetown 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Gresley 0 Loughborough Dynamo 1, Kidsgrove 0 Shaw Lane 2, Lincoln 0 Spalding 2, Market Drayton 3 Romulus 1, Newcastle 1 Leek 0, Northwich 0 Witton 5, Sheffield 0 Belper 1, Stamford 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough 4 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Harborough 1 Oadby 1, Huntingdon 0 Yaxley 1, Leicester Nirvana 2 Kirby Muxloe 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Eynesbury 1, Peterborough Sports 5 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Sileby 1 ON Chenecks 3, Sleaford 5 Boston 1, Wellingborough 2 Cogenhoe 2, Wisbech 7 Holbeach 2.

Division One: Daventry 3 Long Buckby 0, Irchester 2 Whitworth 2, Lutterworth 1 Melton 2, Oakham 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Olney 1 Buckingham 0, Woodford 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2.