FOOTBALL: Spalding United beaten in final friendly

A late goal by teenager Matt Johnson was scant consolation for Spalding United after an eventful day for their final pre-season friendly.

Already without a few key players for a tough test at Evo-Stik Premier Division side Halesowen Town on Saturday, the Tulips encountered horrid travel conditions with torrential rain, roadworks, delays on the M6 and diversions.

The home team were already on the pitch before one car load of Tulips players arrived at The Yeltz.

With no time for a warm-up after around three hours on the road, there were obvious signs of fatigue.

Conor Higginson and Nathan Whitehead both left the field in the opening stages for some physio treatment but returned on 30 minutes.

Understandably the Tulips were under pressure from the home team who played with pace and considerable flair to go 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

At the other end, Lee Beeson had a header cleared from the line just before the interval but then fired high over the bar from Jenk Acar’s assist.

Five minutes into the second period, Acar was sent sprawling by a rash tackle but the referee allowed play to continue and the home advantage was increased with a superb strike from 25 yards. Goalkeeper Michael Duggan, who made some excellent saves throughout, was given no chance this time.

Neal Spafford, returning from holiday, and Paul Walker were outstanding the Tulips’ defence as Halesowen continued to dominate.

Higginson worked hard to get into a scoring position but his shot was deflected into the side netting.

Reward finally came for the Tulips in the final minute when Johnson, who had replaced Liam Harris for the final quarter, squeezed the ball just inside a post from within a crowded area.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s under-21 development team were beaten 3-0 by Coventry United in a friendly on their home debut on Saturday.

Alex Smith conceded to Lewis Ludford after five minutes and Connor Tallett doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark. Ryan Palmer netted again five minutes into the second period.