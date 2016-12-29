FOOTBALL: Spalding United aim for happy new year

A fifth successive win tonight could take Spalding United into 2017 as league leaders.

The Tulips will regain pole position if they pick up three points from this evening’s trip to relegation-threatened Carlton Town.

Current frontrunners Shaw Lane – who have three games in hand on Spalding – face a derby date tomorrow night at play-off contenders Sheffield.

Spalding have already won at Carlton this season as goals from Jenk Acar (2), Nathan Stainfield (2) and Jack Wightwick secured a 5-2 victory in the Integro League Cup.

Wightwick’s ankle injury will be assessed ahead of the game tonight.

Mitch Griffiths is awaiting the medical all-clear to return to action after suffering a broken nose and fractured cheekbone.

We have some big games coming up and we’ve already started the countdown with 20 league matches to go. Dave Frecklington

Wightwick and Griffiths missed the Boxing Day derby win over Lincoln United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

The Tulips moved back into second place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to Michael Jacklin’s own-goal.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We have some big games coming up and we’ve already started the countdown with 20 league matches to go.”