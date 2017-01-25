FOOTBALL: Spalding United add striker Leon Mettam in loan deal

Spalding United’s promotion bid has been given a big boost with a loan deal for striker Leon Mettam.

He will stay with the Tulips until the end of this season after King’s Lynn Town made the shock announcement to let him leave.

Spalding manager Dave Frecklington acted quickly to get the deal done.

He said: “We’ve agreed a loan until the end of the season.

“I signed him previously at Worksop Town where he won the golden boot.

“We’ve always had a close relationship, in fact I gave him a first job outside football when he left Lincoln City and he worked with me for about six years.

He’s a proven goalscorer. We need a little bit of a lift and he will certainly give us that in abundance. Dave Frecklington

“I’ve never been able to afford him until now and he’s played at higher levels.

“He’s a proven goalscorer. We need a little bit of a lift and he will certainly give us that in abundance.

“He’s a bubbly character around the dressing room and a cheeky chap.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“We have relied heavily on Bradley Wells’ goals so far this season and we need others to step up now going into the last 16 league games.”

King’s Lynn manager Gary Setchell confirmed that the frontman, who still has 15 months of a two-year deal to run, had been made available for loan following an ‘incident’ at the club last week.

Setchell said: “There have been things going on behind the scenes which I’m no going to go into. There has been an incident and he won’t play for us again.

“Metts and me had words on Tuesday. He hasn’t done it for us and we’ve sent a circular out to other clubs so he can out on loan.

“It’s important for his career to get him playing again while it will free some money up so we can bring in another player.

“If the right club comes in and they can cover some of his wages then we be willing to let him go.”

It is believed that Mettam trained with the under-18 squad on Thursday before travelling with the reserve team to Whitton United on Saturday.

The Lincoln-based frontman has flattered to deceive since arriving at the club last summer with injury and suspension playing a major part behind a stop-start campaign.

Mettam made 17 appearances for Lynn, eight as substitute, and scored seven goals.

“I don’t think we’ve had the same player as the one we had on loan,” admitted Setchell.

“I thought Metts and Sandsy (John Sands) were going to score the goals for us but it hasn’t worked out like that.

“The way we play, we like to defend from the front and his stats will back that up.

“Metts has had something like 13 starts, taking away the Frome game where he came off, and we’ve had two wins, five draws and seven losses.

“Without him, we’ve played 21 games, 11 wins, five draws and four losses.

“It hasn’t worked out how we thought it would and it’s important that we do what’s best for him and what’s best for us in the long term.”