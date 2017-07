FOOTBALL: Spalding United 2017-18 fixtures

Spalding United will kick off the league season with a trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

They meet again in South Yorkshire on Saturday, August 12, followed by the first home game for the Tulips against Corby Town on Tuesday, August 15.

Spalding knocked out Stocksbridge 3-2 after extra-time in the First Division South play-off semi-final last season but missed out on promotion as Witton Albion celebrated a 2-1 victory.

After the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie at Biggleswade or Wisbech Town on August 19 and a league trip to Newcastle Town the following Saturday, the Tulips have a bank holiday date with newly-promoted Cleethorpes Town.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “It’s a tough start to the season and we need to be ready.

“In pre-season we’re looking to find that winning formula and we need to integrate our new signings.”

AUGUST

Sat 12: Stocksbridge Park Steels (A)

Tue 15: Corby Town (H)

Sat 19: Biggleswade or Wisbech Town (A) - Emirates FA Cup

Sat 26: Newcastle Town (A)

Mon 28: Cleethorpes Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

Tue 5: Stamford (A)

Sat 9: Bedworth United (H)

Tue 12: Lincoln United (H)

Sat 16: Leek Town (A)

Tue 19: Frickley Athletic (A)

Sat 23: Chasetown (H)

Sat 30: Market Drayton Town (A)

OCTOBER

Tue 3: Basford United (H)

Sat 14: Sheffield (H)

Sat 21: Romulus (A)

Sat 28: Chasetown or Market Drayton Town (A) - FA Trophy

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Carlton Town (H)

Sat 11: Kidsgrove Athletic (A)

Sat 18: Gresley (H)

Sat 25: Belper Town (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Alvechurch (H)

Sat 9: Loughborough Dynamo (A)

Sat 16: Stocksbridge Park Steels (H)

Sat 23: Corby Town (A)

Tue 26: Peterborough Sports (H)

Sat 30: Newcastle Town (H)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Cleethorpes Town (A)

Sat 6: Sheffield (A)

Sat 13: Romulus (H)

Sat 20: Carlton Town (A)

Sat 27: Kidsgrove Athletic (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Gresley (A)

Sat 10: Frickley Athletic (H)

Sat 17: Chasetown (A)

Sat 24: Market Drayton Town (H)

MARCH

Sat 3: Basford United (A)

Sat 17: Belper Town (H)

Sat 24: Alvechurch (A)

Sat 31: Loughborough Dynamo (H)

APRIL

Mon 2: Peterborough Sports (A)

Sat 7: Stamford (H)

Sat 14: Bedworth United (A)

Sat 21: Leek Town (H)

Sat 28: Lincoln United (A)