FOOTBALL: Spafford happy to show loyalty to Spalding United

After three red cards last season, Neal Spafford knows it would have been easy for Spalding United to start the search for another central defender.

Instead, the Tulips have offered him a new deal – and Spafford wants to repay that faith shown in him.

The club really looked after me and I must stress how much they stood by me after an injury and a few suspensions. Neal Spafford

The departure of Kern Miller – who hopes to secure a full-time contract – could open up an opportunity for Spafford to hold down a spot in Spalding’s defence.

He said: “It has been a long season and now I can relax while ticking over during the summer.

“The club really looked after me and I must stress how much they stood by me after an injury and a few suspensions.

“So I wanted to be loyal to the club as well. When they asked me to stay, I was over the moon and I felt it was the right decision to get the deal done as soon as possible after speaking to Chris Rawlinson.

“It was frustrating not to play at the end of the season. Kern is a good centre-half and I knew it was going to be very competitive when he came in.

“The back five have been together for two seasons and I really enjoy defending with those other lads.

“I’m hoping the rest will stay because we have a good relationship.

“Hopefully we can go up next season. One of the main reasons for agreeing to stay was the conversation with the boss about trying to get Spalding promoted.

“The people behind the scenes are running the club very well and I’ve enjoyed being here. As long as that’s the case, I’m happy to stay.”