FOOTBALL: Skipper leads the way for Spalding United

Nathan Stainfield’s late winner kept Spalding United on top of the table with an unbeaten league record.

The Tulips’ skipper secured a sixth successive win for Dave Frecklington’s new-look squad in the First Division South to remain in pole position.

Spalding went ahead on 35 minutes as Andy Wright’s free-kick was turned into his own net by Belper Town’s Eric Graves.

But the lead lasted only eight minutes as Neal Spafford was penalised for holding at a set-piece and Alex Steadman converted from the spot.

Both teams pushed for the winner before Stainfield headed home a corner with just nine minutes left.

Spalding: Duggan; Lemon, Spafford, Stainfield, Walker; Downey, Varley, Whitehead, Wright; Acar, Wells. Subs: Lockie, Cullingworth, Vince.