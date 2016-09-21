FOOTBALL: Six of the best for Spalding United

Spalding United manager Dave Frecklington expects the toughest test so far this season as two unbeaten sides meet on Saturday.

The Tulips recorded a sixth successive league win with a 2-1 midweek victory at Belper Town.

Skipper Nathan Stainfield headed the late winner after a first-half own-goal had been cancelled out by a penalty.

Spalding remain one point clear at the top of the table but eighth-placed Gresley arrive at the Sir Halley Stewart Field this weekend with a five-game unbeaten league record.

Frecklington said: “This is going to be our toughest game so far on Saturday because of the way they play.

“We have got to consider whether we need to match up their formation.

Everyone knows their jobs and how we are going to play. We don’t take risks. Dave Frecklington

“Gresley will also want to bounce back from Tuesday’s FA Cup replay defeat away to Stamford.

“We’ve got to make sure we are on the front foot.

“We are a target now as the league leaders with an unbeaten record.

“We’ve had the plaudits and rightly so for everything that the players have done.

“We’ve only played seven league games so there is still a long way to go. But we couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

“Getting back-to-back wins is massive and now we’ve had six in the league.

“All the away games have been really tough but I thought it was a fantastic performance at Belper.

“I was really pleased with the way we played from start to finish.

“The lads were different class and, apart from Belper’s penalty, Michael Duggan only had to make one comfortable save from distance in the second half.

“Away from home, it was perfect – everything we want to see.

“Again we looked powerful and aggressive. We have kept virtually the same side from the first pre-season game, especially the spine of the team.

“Everyone knows their jobs and how we are going to play. We don’t take risks.

“However, I must admit conceding penalties is now a massive concern because we don’t look in any danger in open play.

“Neal Spafford has been outstanding for us but I’ve got no complaints about that decision to give a penalty against us on Tuesday night. You just want consistency from referees as we should have got a penalty as well.”

Rees Longville-Daley is set to come into the Spalding squad on Saturday but Jason Field, Chris Hamilton and Brad Barraclough are ruled out through injuries.