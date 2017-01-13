Search

FOOTBALL: Show your support on ‘fantastic occasion’

HELPING OUT: Spalding United have received a new year boost from a local business. Gosberton-based Reeves Tyre Centre, who already sponsor the Tulips tracksuits, have now extended their support of the club to include sponsoring the first-team playing strip. Reeves Tyres managing director Simon Reeve is pictured left presenting one of the new-look shirts to manager Dave Frecklington with club vice-chairman Eddie Reeve completing the line-up.

  • Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South - Spalding United v Shaw Lane (Saturday 3pm kick-off)
Spalding United’s fans are being urged to show their full support on Saturday.

The second-placed Tulips face league leaders Shaw Lane who are three points clear with three games in hand.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We can’t force people to come out and part with their hard-earned cash as we all understand it costs money to watch football.

“But this is a fantastic occasion for the public to get behind the team in such an important game.

“Hopefully we can get over the line with three points in front of a decent gate.

“The club are building links with the community and this is a big opportunity.”

