FOOTBALL: Seven up from Spalding United’s away run

Four successive away games produced seven points to keep Spalding United on track for a home semi-final in the play-offs.

The Tulips covered a total of 900 miles for wins against Leek Town and Kidsgrove Athletic, a draw at Witton Albion and the defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Jenk Acar’s tap-in provided victory at The Novus Stadium on Saturday.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “It was a really good result and we’ve had a season of performances like that at times.

“Last Thursday’s game had an effect but I thought we got over that.

“Playing uphill during the second half, we kept the ball and got a few bits and bobs.

There is always a chance of nicking a goal even when you are not at your best. Chris Rawlinson

“The most important thing was going away with what you have got by not conceding.

“There is always a chance of nicking a goal even when you are not at your best.

“We looked tired but we’ve got a squad where people can come on and do a job.

“The goal came from clever play by Conor Higginson after a pass from Bradley Wells and Jenk finished it off.

“I’m happy to take seven points from the four away games. I’d take that all day long.”