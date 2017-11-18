FOOTBALL: Seven up for Holbeach United

Have your say

Seb Hayes called for Holbeach United to maintain their high standards after Saturday’s seven-goal display.

Mitch Griffiths’ hat-trick was supported by Lewis Leckie (2), George Zuerner and Jacob Fenton who signed on a work experience loan from Lincoln City’s academy.

The Tigers were 3-0 up after 11 minutes but Hayes was left unhappy that they didn’t keep a clean sheet.

He said: “Joe Smith should have scored in the first minute and that move set the tone.

“It was game over early on and Leckie should have also got a hat-trick.

“We were surprised when he squared the ball for Zuerner’s goal, although it shows he is playing for the team.

We’ve played ourselves into a good position. If we stop doing the right things, we can get out of it very quickly. Seb Hayes

“We should have kept a clean sheet but that was probably our only mistake of the game.

“At half-time it was 4-0 and we spoke about making a big statement out there.

“We’ve set the standards now to reach fifth place. If we win our games in hand, we will go on top of the table.

“But we are still not getting carried away because we need to get through the Christmas period.

“We have tough games with Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town but we can’t take our eyes off the games before then.

“We’ve played ourselves into a good position. If we stop doing the right things, we can get out of it very quickly.

“We’ve had a good response to getting stuffed in the FA Vase at Walsall Wood by scoring nine goals in two away games.

“We should have got more goals as well at Sleaford Town last midweek.”