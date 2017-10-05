FOOTBALL: Seven up for Holbeach United?

Seb Hayes knows Holbeach United need to hit top form on Saturday.

The Tigers are chasing their seventh successive win in all competitions.

But the boss is “taking nothing for granted” against mid-table Kirby Muxloe at Carter’s Park.

Hayes explained: “They have improved significantly from last season when they were always in the lower reaches of this league.

“They beat us 3-1 at their place in February and I will be expecting a tough game this weekend.

“They are one of those sides who can beat anyone in this league if they are right on it. But if they are having an off day, they will lose to anyone.

“Our home form has been very good so hopefully we can keep the run going by taking three more points.”

Holbeach have recorded five consecutive wins in front of their own supporters – but Hayes was unhappy with the performance last time when they knocked Huntingdon Town out of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Tigers produced a much better display to win 2-0 at Harborough Town last weekend thanks to Will Bird’s double.

Holbeach are eighth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division with up to four games in hand over the teams above them.

Hayes added: “We’ve only conceded four goals in those six successive wins so we are defending well as a team and keeping our shape.

“Our fitness levels are very good and we’ve scored a lot of goals late in games.

“We kept a clean sheet and it would have been nice to have won more convincingly at Harborough – but overall I was pleased after performing so poorly in the previous win.

“We could have been 2-0 up before Bird scored and then he missed a one-on-one right before half-time.

“We had expected them to come at us in the second half but nothing happened as we kept the ball and got another goal.

“We were always in control from the early stages and we played good football.”

Matt Warfield is available after suspension while Joe Smith completes his three-match ban on Saturday.